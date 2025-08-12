FLT Academy unveils new campus in Spanish Fork

FLT Academy has opened a new flight training campus at Spanish Fork Municipal Airport/Woodhouse Field (KSPK) in Utah.

The new campus joins the company’s inaugural location at Skypark Airport (KBTF) in Bountiful, Utah.

Flight school officials also report they have acquired FAA Examining Authority, which means FLT Academy can now conduct in-house practical tests, “significantly reducing training time for students,” they said.

“We’re excited to offer our students an unparalleled training experience with our new facilities and examining authority,” said Jason Clark, CEO of FLT Academy. “Our partnership with SkyWest ensures that our graduates are well-positioned for successful careers in aviation.”

The new campus features a new fleet of aircraft, flight simulators, and more.

For more information: FLTAcademy.com