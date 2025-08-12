New grass strip a hazard

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

On final with a student to Runway 19L at Brunswick Executive Airport (KBXM) in Maine. The FBO has placed a grass strip between the active runway and the main taxiway, Alpha, which parallels Runway 19L and 01R.

A3 intersects 19L and Alpha and is about midfield. The grass strip is located between A2 and A3 between 19L and Alpha.

Landing was full stop and we usually taxi off 19L on to A3 to clear the runway and perform after landing checklist before proceeding.

My concern was a grass strip user behind us.

The grass strip ends just before A3 and in the event of a botched landing or overshoot, he would broadside my aircraft as it sat on A3.

I broadcast my intentions to use A3 as a taxiway while on final. Got no response from the grass strip aircraft, so instructed the student to perform a short field landing and was able to turn off A2 before the grass strip guy landed and crossed over to the FBO ramp to taxi back rather than use Taxiway Alpha to avoid being in close proximity to a landing aircraft.

The grass strip was put in place last year unannounced and is not NOTAM’d. It presents a hazard using parallel operations within feet of other aircraft, including solo students.

Primary Problem: Airport

ACN: 2237634

When you click on the link it will take you to the ASRS Online Database. Click on Report Number and put the ACN in the search box, then click Search. On that page, click on “view only the 1 most recent report.”