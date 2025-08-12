Picture of the Day: Flying among fireworks

General Aviation News columnist Frederick A. Johnsen sent in this photo from EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, noting: “Kyle Fowler’s yellow Long EZ glows in the reflected light of fireworks during Wednesday night’s air show at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.

