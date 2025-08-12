Van’s RV-15 goes into production

The first high-wing design from Van’s Aircraft has entered production.

Van’s opened orders for wing kits for the RV-15 at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025.

Deliveries of the wing kits, which are made up of aluminum skins and structural components that are “pre punched” to final size and assembled with aerospace-quality blind rivets, will begin before year’s end, according to company officials.

This construction method reduces build time and makes the RV-15 easier to build than any Van’s RV in history, company officials added.

The wing kit is being offered at an introductory price of $19,650.

“The RV-15 is a game changer for the backcountry flying community and Van’s Aircraft,” said Mikael Via, Van’s Aircraft CEO. “Our design engineers have worked tirelessly to create an airplane that takes Van’s idea of ‘total performance’ into the utility category. The RV-15 has the ideal mix of very low stall speeds and docile handling that backcountry pilots love with unexpectedly high cruise speeds. The RV-15 is capable of cruising at 140 knots while also feeling comfortable on short, challenging remote airstrips.”

Tail kits, the next in line, will go on sale in December 2025, with deliveries in March 2026.

Fuselage kit orders will open in August 2026, with deliveries in October 2026.

Firewall-forward kits will go on sale in August 2026, with deliveries by the end of 2026.

Finish kits will go on sale in November 2026, with deliveries by the end of 2026.

Prices for the remaining kits are estimated at $9,000 for the tail kit, $20,000 for the fuselage kit, $13,000 for the firewall-forward kit, and $23,000 for the finish kit.

Sharing virtually no components with any other Van’s RV, the RV-15 embodies new technologies and design concepts for the backcountry market, according to company officials.

“Its patented articulated landing gear has proven to take a pounding on rough strips while helping this taildragger model have extremely benign handling qualities,” they added. “New thinking in the flap design, which has integrated vortex generators hidden during cruise for drag reduction, combines very high lift values with a high-drag configuration to permit short, steep approaches to challenging airstrips.”

More than 11,000 RVs are flying worldwide.

For more information: VansAircraft.com