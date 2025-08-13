General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

ASA to relocate to Kalamazoo

By · · Leave a Comment

Greg Robbins.

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) plans to relocate its headquarters from Newcastle, Washington, to Kalamazoo, Michigan, effective Dec. 2, 2025.

Greg Robbins, ASA’s owner since 2022 and a resident of Kalamazoo, says he views the relocation as a professional milestone and a personal commitment in the company’s future.

“This relocation is not just about changing our physical address, it is also about embracing new opportunities,” said Robbins. “West Michigan is known for its growing aviation community, central location, and dynamic business environment, offering an ideal foundation for ASA’s continued success.”

He notes the majority of ASA staff will continue in their current positions within the organization’s existing hybrid operation.

While the company’s address and hours are changing, ASA’s phone number, website, and emails remain unchanged, company officials said.

New hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Eastern time.

For more information: 425-235-1500. ASA2Fly.com

Check out Editor Janice Wood’s 2024 story on ASA, “A global company with a grassroots presence” here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Become better informed pilot.

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.