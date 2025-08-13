General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

ATP Flight School expands in Michigan

By · · Leave a Comment

ATP Flight School is expanding its presence in the Midwest with the opening of two new flight training centers in Michigan.

Located at the Oakland County International Airport (KPTK) in Pontiac and the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport (KARB), the new locations join ATP’s existing operations at Willow Run Airport (KYIP) in Ypsilanti.

Students can enroll in ATP’s Airline Career Pilot Program with zero experience and begin their airline careers in under three years, according to ATP officials.

ATP’s Michigan flight schools in Ann Arbor, Pontiac, and Ypsilanti are part of a network of 83 training centers across the U.S.

For more information: ATPFlightSchool.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Become better informed pilot.

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.