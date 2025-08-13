ATP Flight School expands in Michigan

ATP Flight School is expanding its presence in the Midwest with the opening of two new flight training centers in Michigan.

Located at the Oakland County International Airport (KPTK) in Pontiac and the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport (KARB), the new locations join ATP’s existing operations at Willow Run Airport (KYIP) in Ypsilanti.

Students can enroll in ATP’s Airline Career Pilot Program with zero experience and begin their airline careers in under three years, according to ATP officials.

ATP’s Michigan flight schools in Ann Arbor, Pontiac, and Ypsilanti are part of a network of 83 training centers across the U.S.

