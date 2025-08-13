Daher unveils the Me & My Kodiak app

The Kodiak 900. (Photo by Daher)

Daher has released a demo version of its new Me & My Kodiak app.

The app, which is compatible with smartphones and tablets, features three core functions: Remote Aircraft Status, My Kodiak Docs, and Contacts.

The Remote Aircraft Status function allows users to remotely check key parameters such as fuel quantity, oxygen levels, and the volume of TKS de-icing fluid, along with oil temperature and battery charge.

The “My Kodiak Docs” feature provides access to aircraft documentation, including Maintenance Manuals, Parts Catalogs, Line Maintenance Manuals, Service Bulletins, briefing cards, and more.

The Contact feature facilitates access to the Daher Aircraft’s customer support team. Its ”My Flight Crew” page enables data to be shared with authorized pilots, while multiple Kodiak airplanes can be managed with the “My Kodiak Fleet” page.

The app for Kodiak owners follows the company’s Me & My TBM application, which was launched in 2018 and is used by more than 400 TBM owners worldwide, according to Daher officials.

For more information: Kodiak.aero