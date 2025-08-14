Creating an interstate in the sky

BETA Technologies is one of the pioneering companies in AAM. (Photo by BETA Technologies)

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation and Georgia Department of Transportation are joining forces to study the creation of the nation’s first interstate advanced air mobility (AAM) corridor.

The initiative, the nation’s first interstate AAM corridor, will aim to connect Charlotte and Atlanta via a dedicated air route for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) or drones, according to North Carolina officials.

By linking two of the Southeast’s largest metropolitan areas, the corridor will serve as a real-world testbed for next-generation air mobility, state officials added.

“This corridor is a launchpad for innovation,” said Nick Short, director of the NCDOT Division of Aviation. “It will transform how we connect people, move critical freight and strengthen links between our communities — all while advancing smarter, cleaner and more sustainable transportation systems.”

By establishing coordinated flight paths and leveraging advanced navigation systems, the Charlotte-Atlanta corridor will enhance safety for both traditional and next-generation aircraft, state officials said.

The project team is also coordinating with South Carolina to ensure regional airspace integration and identify opportunities for future connectivity — particularly around general aviation airports and key urban centers, such as Greenville, they added.

For more information: NCDOT.gov, DOT.GA.gov