King School updates drone pilot ground school

Commercial drone pilot applicants now have access to an updated King Schools course to prepare for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate exam, with the release of Version 3.0 of the Drone Pilot Ground School & Test Prep Course.

“Since early 2017 when the first version of the King Drone course was released, pilots have been acing their exams and telling us how happy they are with the course,” said Barry Knuttila, CEO and co-owner of King Schools. “Having sold thousands of drone courses, we’ve received many suggestions over the years and version 3.0 delivers on what customers asked for. There are nearly 30 new video lessons, more than 50 updated FAA-style practice questions, and refreshed animations and graphics that bring the material to life. The course is built from the perspective of a drone operator who’s work depends on understanding and navigating drones safely within the national airspace system.”

The course includes essential subject areas such as:

  • FAA Part 107 Regulations
  • Aerodynamics
  • Sectional Charts
  • Airspace
  • Weather
  • Communications
  • Flight Operations
  • LAANC

The course is available for $129 and includes lifetime access upon purchase.

For more information: KingSchools.com

