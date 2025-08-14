Magnets cause complete AHRS failure

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

Complete AHRS failure with the exception of altimeter and airspeed. Caused by speaker in the baggage compartment (magnets).

VFR conditions, loss of navigation and heading indicator, unreliable compass heading, impossible wind speeds indicated.

Situation resolved when speaker/magnet removed from baggage area.

Hoping the FAA can inform the public of failures caused by speakers and other common magnets near vital components and computers in modern aircraft. Outcome would have been completely different if the situation would have occurred in IMC conditions.

Aircraft scheduled for pitot-static check out of abundance of caution, even though all systems are indicating back to normal.

Primary Problem: Aircraft

ACN: 2235756

