Picture of the Day: LX7 near South Sister

Ohad Golani submitted this photo and note: “We went out bright and early on a clear day, in a Cessna 150 we use to provide free flight lessons, and snapped this photo of our new LX7 turboprop. We’re RDD Enterprises, a small experimental aircraft manufacturer based in Redmond, Oregon, a beautiful quiet small town and a major general aviation hub. Photo by Phillip Lipin.”

