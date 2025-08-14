Questions From The Cockpit: The top 10 causes of GA accidents

I was thumbing through the Aeronautical Information Manual the other day (no, I don’t have a life, but I am at peace with it) when I came across something that I’d never read before or forgotten.

It’s a list of the Top 10 Causes of GA accidents.

They are:

Inadequate preflight preparation and/or planning Failure to obtain and/or maintain flying speed Failure to maintain direction control Improper level off Failure to see and avoid objects or obstructions Mismanagement of fuel Improper inflight decisions or planning Misjudgment of distance and speed Selection of unsuitable terrain Improper operation of flight controls

This is from 7-6-1, the Potential Flight Hazards of the Safety of Flight section.

It got me questioning how we are training pilots and maintaining proficiency, so today’s “question” came from the universe, rather than from a specific reader.

The manual helpfully points out that this list has been stable for, well, pretty much ever.

What struck me is the fact that the first five are about simply getting into the air at all, while the second five are largely about reaching the intended destination.

And, naturally enough, some dovetail into others domino fashion.

For instance, improper preflight prep might include neglecting to check the forecast winds aloft, which can become a player in fuel mismanagement, resulting in smacking into an object on unsuitable terrain.

Still, it’s a shocking list. Aren’t these all basic pilot skills? Not even getting into the whole semantics that aviators, what most flying folk aspire to be, are a higher breed than mere pilots, shouldn’t anyone with a pilot certificate have an adequate operational handle on all of these items?

I’ve been mulling this list over and have some thoughts on each.

1. Inadequate preflight preparation and/or planning

As worded, I think we can comfortably say that this isn’t about the preflight inspection, but about the part of a flight that happens before you grab your car keys and drive to the airport.

A good preflight starts before you even leave for the airport. (Photo by FAA)

Sure, as an airplane owner, I can appreciate the spontaneous impulse to go fly if some unexpected time pops into your schedule and the day looks lovely. But I doubt that type of flying makes up much of this Number One cause of GA accidents.

So why is it that many pilots can’t pre-plan a flight?

I suspect that it’s because they were never taught to.

Real-world flight planning isn’t taught by most flight schools. Instead, students are only taught enough to survive two waypoints on a check ride before the examiner simulates a diversion. Students still fill out the old paper navlogs, most cheating by filling in numbers that they don’t understand from ForeFlight, and call weather briefers only when required.

On top of that, most training flights don’t go anywhere, and are only flown under decent conditions for liability reasons. The only “real” flight to anywhere that many students do prior to certification is the solo cross-country, which has a lot of oversight.

And then, as soon as you have that certificate, you start going places. And you’ll likely use your iPad for flight planning, even though you were never taught how to use it for that application.

Do you know how to plan a flight on your iPad? (Photo by ForeFlight)

I’ve given some thought to how I would teach a new pilot how to do real-world flight planning on an iPad. And although I hate acronyms, I know that I’m fighting a losing battle, so I created one for the proper steps for real-world iPad flight planning: CAN’T FIGHT.

That stands for select your COURSE, usually point-to-point nowadays.

Make sure your course doesn’t go through an AIRSPACE you aren’t supposed to be in.

Look at NOTAMs, including those nasty Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR).

Consider TERRIAN and choose a FLIGHT level (altitude).

Look at forecast WINDS, calculate GAS needed, then calculate how HEAVY you are (weight & balance).

Lastly, check the current and forecast weather at THREE points — departure, midway, and destination.

It’s not perfect, but maybe it could move preflight out of the Number One spot if everyone did at least that much.

Numbers Two to Five

2. Failure to obtain and/or maintain flying speed, 3. Failure to maintain direction control, 4. Improper level off, and 5. Failure to see and avoid objects or obstructions.

I lumped two, three, four, and five together because they are basic airmanship skills related to takeoff operations, and because I suspect that they share a common problem: The use-it-or-lose-it phenomena — also known as skill fade.

How many takeoffs do you do in a month? (Photo by Paskvi via Pixabay)

Consider that, when still a student, most training flights involve a lot of takeoffs and landings. A student pilot might do six, eight, or 10 takeoffs on a training flight.

But, once certificated, most pilots only takeoff once per flight or once per flight leg on multi-leg trips.

Additionally, most GA pilots really don’t fly all that much over the course of a year, so those flights happen less frequently than when they were in training. Even for those who are lucky enough to own airplanes, I think the average time flown per year is something like 30 hours.

Simply put, I think that many pilots aren’t doing enough takeoffs to stay sharp. They’ve lost their edge.

So what can you do?

Consider adding an extra lap around the pattern every time you fly. Or set aside a dedicated day for pattern skill maintenance on a routine basis.

I know that in some parts of the country this is easier said than done.

Many airports have mind-bending noise abatement procedures, policies, and limitations to keep the airplane-hating people who bought houses near the airport happy, while others are so chock-full of student training flights that it’s worse than the mall parking lot at Christmas. Still, we are talking about an inoculation against four of the top five causes of accidents here.

Hey, many of you go to the gym religiously. This is your aeronautical gym. Go work out.

6. Mismanagement of fuel

Yes, this is really a thing. Every time I profile a fuel incident in my sister-column Human Factors, commenters chide me for talking about the subject AGAIN.

I have to keep talking about it because people keep crashing perfectly good airplanes over it. So why is this happening?

My money is on expectation bias.

Assuming, unlike Number One, that a pilot has planned his fuel use, there’s a human tendency to count on that plan working.

To address this, I call your attention to the Prussian General Helmuth von Moltke, who famously wrote, “all plans of battle fail at first contact with the enemy,” or words to that effect.

Knowing this, my operational approach to fuel is two-fold.

I know I can fly my Ercoupe for two hours given my aircraft’s useless load (that’s not a misprint), taking into account legal reserve, etc. I flight plan based on how far I think I can go in two hours, but in flight, I monitor my progress by time, not distance, and land for fuel short of my planned stop if there’s the slightest doubt in my mind about reaching it in the two hours. In remote areas that requires a bit of forward thinking, but in reality, it’s more a matter of flexibility than raw intelligence.

William’s Ercoupe. (Photo by Jo Hunter)

So I guess my advice is to flight plan based on distance, then fly based on time — making sure you’ve firmly shifted gears in your brain between buckling your seatbelt and starting your engine.

Oh. Right. And while electronic flight bag time en route estimates in the air are helpful for keeping tabs on time, be cautious. They use your current ground speed and wind is a fickle mistress.

Numbers Seven to Nine

7. Improper inflight decisions or planning, 8. Misjudgment of distance and speed, and 9. Selection of unsuitable terrain.

Once again, I’ve lumped a few similar-cause items on the list together. These are all elements of what the industry has come to call aeronautical decision-making, which is simply thinking like a pilot, not a passenger just along for the ride.

The one thing we can count on in flight, thanks to Moltke, is that the flight plan goes to hell as soon as the wheels leave the ground. Like the weather we fly in, any flight is a host of variables, making it virtually impossible to predict all aspects of a flight. Therefore we must stay mentally flexible. We must change to meet unexpected challenges.

But how does one prepare for mental flexibility?

One thought is, ironically, not flexible at all: Religiously use scheduled, in-flight reality checks. Set a flight timer. Every 15 minutes evaluate: How well are conditions aligning to my expectations?

The more drift you see between the two, the more your plan must change. And the sooner you change your plan, the better.

What should you focus on? The big killers: Ground speed, ceiling, visibility, turbulence, fuel burn, and fatigue.

And keep tabs on not only where you are, but down range as well, which is easy to do with today’s cockpit tech.

10. Improper operation of flight controls

I don’t think this is what many of you are thinking it is — that autopilot dependence has created a pack of pilots who only know how to fly by pressing buttons in the right order.

After all, we’re told this list is as old as the hills. I think that most pilots are actually fine with their flight controls. In normal flight.

It’s when there’s a deviation from normal flight operations that the problems come up.

Again, it comes back to flight training. Flight training is kept tame.

The solution?

Practice unusual flight ops, which is different from unusual attitudes and upset training.

I’m talking just outside your normal operations. Land with no flaps periodically. Practice those accelerated stalls. Fly steep turns with no trim. Make sure you know how your plane acts, both routinely and just a hair beyond routine, so there can be no surprises.

And hopefully, some day in the future, the list will be only eight items long. Or five. Or three.

Maybe someday — if we pilots overcome our training deficiencies and maintain our proficiency — they’ll drop the list altogether.