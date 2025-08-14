SKYSCHOLAR takes off

A new aviation consulting firm, SKYSCHOLAR, has launched.

Designed to bridge the gap between aspiring pilots and collegiate flight programs, SKYSCHOLAR delivers tailored consulting and a subscription-based knowledge platform designed to simplify the path to becoming a professional aviator.

“Choosing the perfect flight school is overwhelming and expensive,” said Luke Pylypciw, founder and president. “I created SKYSCHOLAR to provide students and families with clarity, strategy, and support because one informed decision can save thousands of dollars and years of frustration.”

SKYSCHOLAR offers:

One-on-one Consultation Packages ranging from $400 to $1,200, including

personalized reports, application timelines, and financial analysis

SKYSCHOLAR PRO Subscription ($19.99 a month or $179 a year), which includes bi-weekly Q&A sessions, monthly scholarship reports, collegiate aviation news, and expert-led webinars

Digital Guides & Reports, including vetted comparisons of FAA Part 141 university flight programs, helping users assess cost, fleet, location, training structure, and career outcomes.

For more information: MySKYSCHOLAR.com