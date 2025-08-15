A warning from the past for unleaded avgas

An employee from Classic Aviation at Pella Municipal Airport in Iowa refuels a Cub. (Photo by Megan Vande Voort)

In the past, most of my columns answered questions from our readers.

This time I am going to ask readers a question to answer — or at least think about: Why was a half gram of Tetraethyllead (TEL) added to each gallon of 80/87 avgas?

In 1947, the American Society for Testing and Materials, now known as ASTM, issued specification D-910 for three grades of avgas: 80/87, 100/130, and 115/145.

The physical specifications for the three were all about the same except for the amount of lead and the octane rating. This resulted in these three grades being blended with the same bottomed alkylate but with varying levels of lead.

For example, oil companies would take the aviation alkylate and add lead until it reached 100/130 octane or they would continue adding lead until it reached the 115/145 level.

Now for 80/87 fuel they would take the aviation alkylate and add just 0.5 grams per gallon. But why?

Typically, the aviation alkylates had an octane in the low 90s, which was well above the 80/87 octane specification. So why add any lead?

The interesting part of this is every manufacturer of 80/87 avgas added lead to their fuels from 1947 on except one.

In the 1980s, a refinery on the West Coast noted that the D-910 specification for 80/87 octane avgas only listed a maximum lead level of 0.5 grams per gallon, no minimum. Since it did not have any experts to tell them why it should not do it, the refinery started selling a zero-lead level 80/87 avgas.

A lot of people, as well as industry experts, may find this hard to believe, but the refinery got a whole bunch of exhaust valve recession complaints.

For example, a flight school in the LA area lost two O-200 engines out of Cessna 150s shortly after they were overhauled and returned to service.

There where many more claims until the refinery took the unleaded product off the market.

ASTM then revised the D-910 specification to close the zero-lead loop hole.

We need to analyze this experience carefully in light of our current transition to unleaded avgas.

Back then, there was a lot of research, which lead to expertise, concerning aviation piston engines and their fuel requirements. So if members of the ASTM committee agreed that a small amount of lead was needed in 80/87 avgas not for octane but for exhaust valve protection, we may want to take note of that fact.

Further, the fact that every one in the oil industry — except one refinery — bought TEL to add to avgas is very noteworthy. I worked in the oil industry for 35 years, and believe me, if the lead was not really necessary, it would have been dropped early on to save money.

General aviation is now facing a forced introduction of a 100-octane unleaded avgas in the future, with 2030 the target. Unfortunately, we no longer have the level of expertise that was present when avgas engines were the major source of power in the aviation world.

But just because people do not believe exhaust valve recession is a problem, that does not make it go away.