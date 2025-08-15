Cessna 195 bent when pilot’s seat slides backwards during takeoff

The pilot told investigators that during the takeoff roll at the airport in Los Lunas, New Mexico, his seat slid aft on the seat rails and he could not reach the rudder pedals.

He reduced engine power and stretched to reach the brakes, however he no longer had forward visibility.

The Cessna 195B drifted to the right and then to the left of the runway. He applied the brakes hard and the airplane nosed over.

Both wings, the vertical stabilizer, and the rudder were substantially damaged. The pilot was seriously injured in the crash.

He later realized that the seat position peg had not been fully seated in the seat rail detent, and that the rear seat rail cotter pin was not installed.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to secure the seat’s position in the seat rail, which resulted in a loss of directional control and nose over.

NTSB Identification: 193018

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This August 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.