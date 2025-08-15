FAA approves Fire Boss improvements

Fire Boss has secured FAA approval on several engineering design changes, resulting in a weight savings of more than 125 pounds.

“These changes are a pivotal step in our ongoing effort to improve our products and enhance mission-critical performance for operators,” said Jon Backes, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Wipaire.

The most significant is a new STC for the True Blue Power TB60 Lithium-Ion Aircraft Battery. Other notable improvements include a redesign of the internal float compartments and a single-piece nose fork that decreases weight and improves maintenance efficiency, according to company officials.

Almost all of the improvements are available for retrofit, company officials noted.

For a complete list of approved designs that make up the increase in useful load, go to FireBossLLC.com

Part of the Wipaire family of brands, Fire Boss is an amphibious scooping system exclusively designed for the Air Tractor AT-802F. In operation worldwide, they are manufactured in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.