Thrust Flight launches new flight school at KFFZ

One of the Piper Archers in the fleet at Thrust Flight. (Photo courtesy Thrust Flight)

Dallas-based Thrust Flight has opened its newest flight school at Falcon Field Airport (KFFZ) in Mesa, Arizona.

Classes are enrolling now, with the first beginning Aug. 25, 2025.

This is the company’s fourth location and the first outside of Texas.

“Opening a campus in the Phoenix area allows us to continue to address the aviation industry’s growing demand for qualified pilots,” said Patrick Arnzen, CEO and founder. “Our goal is to empower students to launch long-term aviation careers without wasting time or resources.”

Thrust Flight Phoenix offers the full Zero Time to Airline curriculum, an accelerated FAA-approved Part 141 training program, designed to take students from no flight experience to certified flight instructors in as little as nine months. With additional time spent instructing, graduates can meet airline hiring minimums in just over a year, according to company officials.

Thrust Flight also has Examining Authority, which means students don’t have to wait to schedule check rides to fit a DPE’s schedule.

Company officials add the first attempt exam and check ride fees are included in tuition, and financing is available.

Students at the Mesa campus will train on a fleet of Piper Archer TX aircraft, equipped with Garmin G1000 avionics and air conditioning. Multi-engine students will fly with Thrust Flight’s Piper Seminole aircraft.

Thrust Flight has forged career partnerships with several regional airlines, including SkyWest Airlines, Envoy Air, Republic Airways, Spirit Airlines, Air Wisconsin, and Avelo Airlines, company officials noted.

Thrust Flight recently launched two new programs: A new Aircraft & Powerplant (A&P) mechanic school in Conroe, Texas, and an FAA-approved Aircraft Dispatcher courses in Addison and Denison, Texas.

For more information: ThrustFlight.com