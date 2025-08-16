The Blackbird has landed

VSE Aviation has introduced its Aero Classic Blackbird tire.

Building on the legacy of Desser Aerospace, the new tire is a fully belted, lightweight bias general aviation tire.

Its high strength and lightweight tire carcass is designed for enhanced stability during taxiing, takeoff, and landings, and the long-wearing tread compound adds longevity to the wear characteristics built into the tire, according to company officials.

“Blackbird tires have a generous tread depth — up to 24% deeper than competing designs,” company officials said, noting this means pilots can log more landings before replacement.

“The wide four-rib tread pattern gives a large contact patch for confident braking on both dry and wet runways,” officials said.

The design was “explicitly engineered” for retreading, officials add, noting the carcass can be cycled through multiple retread processes “without compromising integrity, a feature that significantly lowers cost per landing over the life of the tire.”

VSE Aviation’s engineers say they also focused on the environmental and operational realities of flight schools — constant takeoffs, heavy crosswind landings, and high volumes of touch-and-go operations. The Blackbird’s multi-layer rubber compounds resist abrasion, UV degradation, and ozone cracking for year-round, high-cycle use.

The tires, which have earned FAA TSO-C62d certification, are available in the most popular sizes for general aviation aircraft, including:

5.00-5 6 PR

6.00-6-6 PR

6.00-6-8 PR

These sizes cover a wide range of general aviation aircraft from Cessna 120s to 210s, Piper PA-20 to -46 series, Grumman, Mooney, and Beech trainers, to a host of other single and light twin aircraft, company officials add.

For more information: Shop.VSEAviation.com or 1-800-AIR-TIRE