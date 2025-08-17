General Aviation News

Applications open for CFI scholarships

Applications are now open for two scholarships for CFIs from King Schools.

The scholarships, given in partnership with Women in Aviation International (WAI) and the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI), are valued at more than $20,000 each, which includes lifetime access to the King School library and $5,000 in cash.

Applicants must hold at least a commercial pilot certificate with an instrument rating or an existing CFI certificate. The scholarships can be used for an initial Flight Instructor Certificate or any CFI add-on rating.

In conjunction with WAI, King Schools awards the WAI Martha King Scholarship for Female Flight Instructors. Deadline for applications is Oct.15, 2025. The winner will be honored at the 2026 WAI Conference in Grapevine, Texas.

For more information go to WAI.org.

The deadline for applications for the NAFI/King Schools is Jan. 7, 2026. The NAFI Scholarship winner will be honored at the 2026 SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida.

For more information go to KingSchools.com.

“Judging by the quality of our applicants every year, I believe the future of aviation is in very good hands,” said John King. “We are so happy to be able to contribute something that helps these aspiring aviators reach their dreams. And every single one of our scholarship recipients is certain to make a positive difference in this community we love so much.”

For more information: KingSchools.com/Scholarship

