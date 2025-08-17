Warthog for Warhawk

Fred Johnsen, the force behind the Airailimages YouTube channel and General Aviation News Of Wings & Things columnist, recently posted a video chronicling the last flight, and arrival, of an Idaho Air National Guard (ANG) 124th Fighter Wing A-10 Thunderbolt II at the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa, Idaho.

Lt. Col. Gregory Kirk (call sign HUDS) flew the A-10 on its final sortie to the museum. As he leaves the cockpit, he is congratulated by Lt. Col. Jason Attinger (call sign Notro) who flew this specific tail number A-10 for many years.

The A-10 will be the centerpiece of the museum’s Global War On Terrorism exhibit, honoring those who have served in this fight since 9/11.

The museum’s A-10, serial number 78-0627, will undergo a demilitarization effort before being placed on public display.

The A-10, unofficially called the Warthog, is an armored ground-attack aircraft known for the lethality of its 20-mm GAU-8 Gatling gun. This multi-barrel cannon can fire up to 3,900 rounds per minute.

In service since 1977, A-10s are in the process of being replaced by aircraft including the F-35 and F-16. Idaho will receive F-16s by 2027.

With the arrival of the A-10 to Nampa, Warhawk Air Museum launched one of its namesake P-40 Warhawks to complement the A-10 for visitors who came to watch the action, Fred noted.