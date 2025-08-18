Picture of the Day: A special moment for Harvard 422

Larry Milberry submitted this photo and note: “In July 2025, two ex-Royal Canadian Air Force Harvard Mk.4s from the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association of Tillsonburg, Ontario, made the 800-mile flight to Thunder Bay in Northern Ontario for the Wings of Time community event. After the last of their 42 passenger hops of the weekend, they enjoyed an honorary ‘water arching’ courtesy of Thunder Bay Airport fire services. Seen clearing the arch on July 20 is Harvard C-FRZW, ex-RCAF 20422.”

