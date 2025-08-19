General Aviation News

New flight school opens at KTVY

Nightline Air, a flight training provider in Northern Utah, has opened a new training center at Bolinder Field/Tooele Valley Airport (KTVY) in Utah.

The new flight school offers Nightline Air’s Airline Career Development Program, “a comprehensive pathway from first flight to airline-ready pilot,” according to company officials.

Through a partnership with Purdue Global, students can complete their bachelor’s degree online while simultaneously completing their flight training at Nightline Air, officials added.

“Our mission is to make aviation training more than just flying lessons,” said Zach Powell, owner.

Enrollment is now open for private pilot through commercial pilot training and instructor certifications, as well as Nightline Air’s signature programs.

The company’s other traning locations are at South Valley Regional Airport (KSVR) and Ogden-Hinckley Airport (KOGD).

For more information: NightlineAir.com

