Carb ice leads to loss of engine power

The pilot and passenger were performing a pass over a remote airstrip in Chaka Creek, Alaska, to ensure the surface was suitable for landing.

About ½ down the 850-foot airstrip, the pilot initiated a go-around with the throttle, mixture, and propeller controls in the full forward position and then realized the Cessna 180’s engine was not producing full power.

With rising terrain ahead and the airspeed near the stall speed, the pilot elected to attempt a forced landing on the remaining airstrip.

During the forced landing, the right main landing gear hit brush, and the airplane spun about 120° and came to rest upright.

Post-accident examination of the airplane revealed substantial damage to the left horizontal stabilizer and right wing.

The pilot told investigators that the engine likely experienced carburetor icing during the approach and attempted go-around.

Based on the pilot’s report of the temperature and dew point at the time of the accident, the airplane was operating in conditions conducive to the formation of serious icing at cruise power. The pilot reported he did not apply the carburetor heat when the engine began to lose power due to the low altitude and airspeed during the attempted go-around maneuver. It is likely the engine sustained a partial loss of engine power due to the formation of carburetor ice.

Probable Cause: A partial loss of engine power as a result of carburetor ice. Contributing to the outcome was the pilot’s failure to effectively use carburetor heat in conditions conducive to the formation of carburetor ice.

NTSB Identification: 192882

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This August 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.