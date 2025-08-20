Second Flight to End Polio set to take off Aug. 30

Peter and Ed with the Cessna they will fly.

Flight To End Polio will embark on a second world flight, scheduled to depart Aug. 30, 2025.

“Circle the Atlantic: Flight To End Polio” is intended to raise awareness and funds for the Rotary Global Polio Eradication Initiative. According to the pilots undertaking the flight, 100% of the funds raised will be donated to The Rotary Foundation and matched 2:1 by the Gates Foundation.

Circle The Atlantic: Flight To End Polio will be piloted by Peter Teahen and Ed Galkin, with technical support provided by John Ockenfels. The flight in the 1976 Cessna 210 (N2160S) is expected to take 37 days, covering 8,800 nautical miles, with multiple fundraisers during that time.

Galkin, 89, is attempting to set the record for being the oldest pilot in history to fly a single-engine airplane across the Atlantic. He has completed four around-the-world flights, including his most recent in 2022 at the age of 87.

On July 31, 2023, Teahen and Ockenfels completed the Around The World: Flight To End Polio, a 90-day flight that included 37 landings in 19 countries, covering a distance of 30,000 miles. Since their return, John and Peter have made more than 150 presentations worldwide about their flight.

Their 2023 flight raised well over $2 million dollars for the Rotary Global Polio Eradication Initiative, the pilots noted.

For more information: FlightToEndPolio.com/Circle-The-Atlantic