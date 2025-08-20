Volunteer pilots recognized

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) and Air Care Alliance (ACA) have unveiled the recipients of the 2025 Public Benefit Flying Awards.

These awards honor contributions of volunteers and organizations that leverage aviation for humanitarian causes.

“Combining a love of flying and selfless devotion to humankind, pilots and other volunteers involved in public benefit flying make a profound and significant impact on communities and individuals in need,” said Amy Spowart, NAA President and CEO. “This altruistic form of aviation encompasses a range of vital missions, including transporting patients for medical care, supporting environmental and conservation efforts, and responding to emergencies and natural disasters. The recipients of this year’s Public Benefit Flying Awards showcase the aviation community’s enduring legacy of generosity and commitment to making a positive impact.”

The 2025 NAA Public Benefit Flying Award recipients are:

Distinguished Volunteer Pilots

Hogan Brian Brooks for his dedication of time, talent, and resources to Angel Flight South Central, public benefit flying, and those in need in his community and beyond.

Rolf Wallin, for giving his time, talent, and resources to support numerous organizations working to pursue conservation and environmental justice, by providing flights as a SouthWings volunteer pilot.

Outstanding Achievement in the Advancement of Public Benefit Flying

Jeffrey Kahn for decades of support for public benefit flying and his devotion to Air Care Alliance and Angel Flight East.

Operation Helo for civilian helicopter disaster relief after Hurricane Helene and the Texas floods, saving hundreds of lives and delivering millions of pounds of aid.

Public Benefit Flying Teamwork Award

Lifeline Pilots and Angel Flight East, in recognition of outstanding collaborative efforts in advancing the field of public benefit flying.

For more information on the awards, go to NAA.aero

The Public Benefit Flying Awards will be presented at NAA’s Fall Award Dinner on Nov. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Other NAA awards presented at the dinner include the 2024 Katharine Wright Trophy to Theresa Claibourne, the 2025 Whitman Trophy to Bill Harris, and the 2025 Mackay Trophy by the USAF Chief of Staff.

The event is open to the public and tickets are available, according to NAA officials.

For more information: NAA.aero, AirCareAlliance.org