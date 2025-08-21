General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

ICON founder dies in wingsuit accident

By · · Leave a Comment

Hawkins co-founded ICON Aircraft, which manufactures the amphibious LSA.

Kirk Hawkins, a former US Air Force pilot who co-founded ICON Aircraft, died Aug. 19, 2025, in a wingsuit accident in the Swiss Alps.

According to local police, who are investigating the accident, Hawkins jumped out of the helicopter with three other wingsuit divers before crashing to the ground near Schüssellouwinegraben.

His death was announced on LinkedIn by Steen Strand, who co-founded ICON Aircraft with Hawkins in 2006.

“Kirk was the most extraordinary person I’ve ever known, or ever will know. He started life with nothing and climbed to the top — Clemson, Stanford, the Air Force (F-16s), then Stanford again for business school,” Strand said in the post. “At ICON, he led the charge to create the most badass recreational aircraft in history. His new startup was poised to transform the world again.”

Hawkins was forced out as CEO of ICON Aircraft in November 2018. The company is now owned by the ShangGong Group based in Shanghai, China, which also recently purchased Flight Design.

In his LinkedIn post, Strand noted that recently Hawkins “became more philosophical and emotional, always pushing to evolve into a better version of himself. And in the end, he went out as he lived — doing something thrilling that he loved. I just wish it happened 30 years later.”

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Become better informed pilot.

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.