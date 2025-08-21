King Schools releases A&P test prep app

King Schools has released a suite of Test Prep Apps tailored specifically for the FAA General, Airframe, and Powerplant knowledge tests.

Available at KingSchools.com/AMT-test-prep, students can choose from three individual test prep apps — General, Airframe, or Powerplant — or opt for the bundle covering all required written exams for A&P certification.

Each app includes three tools:

Question Review: Provides practice with a large database of FAA-style questions grouped by subject area. Each question supplies clear, detailed explanations for both correct and incorrect answers.

Practice Exams: Simulate the actual FAA testing experience with three full-length curated practice exams, plus unlimited randomized quizzes.

Flashcards: Reinforce learning with self-paced flashcards.

“This is a new direction for King Schools,” said Barry Knuttila, CEO and co-owner of King Schools. “We’ve taken the test prep feature — previously only available as part of our full A&P courses — and made it available in a mobile-friendly, stand-alone format. These apps are designed to be flexible and easy to use online or offline, and are fully compatible with iOS, Android, and desktop web browsers—perfect for studying anytime, anywhere, and helping future mechanics more easily reach their goals.”

The Apps are available at KingSchools.com for $79 each or all three for $179.