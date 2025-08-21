Training flight cut short by Falcon

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

We were on a short final for Runway XX to ZZZ. We were doing the VOR XX approach and we were at 1,400 MSL.

This flight was a training flight for my instrument training. I had the hood on and my instructor was the safety pilot.

The Falcon pilot decided to disregard our radio calls and descend on top of us, getting as close as 200 feet above us, then cutting us off on our final.

They might have been closer. I saw the landing gear and underbelly of the plane in the reflection of my iPad.

We made a 10 mile call, a 5 mile call, and a 2 mile final call and all were disregarded.

The Falcon pilot was extremely unprofessional over the radio. We intended on landing and they overtook us on final and we had to break off our approach.

ATC shouldn’t allow them to fly visual approaches if they can’t avoid traffic in the pattern.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 2231955

