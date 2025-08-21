Zenith hosts Homecoming

A seminar during last year’s homecoming. (Photo by Clint Gosch)

Zenith Aircraft Company hosts its 34th annual Zenith Homecoming/Open Hangar Days & Fly-In Sept. 19-20, 2025, at its kit aircraft factory at the Mexico Memorial Airport (KMYJ) in Mexico, Missouri.

The Open Hangar Days & Fly-In include two days of activities, with educational seminars and workshops, an aircraft show, contests, social activities, factory tours, and flying demonstrations, as well as a Zenith banquet dinner on Friday evening.

Educational seminars and workshops include topics ranging from building an aircraft to insurance, transition training, and more.

Charlie Becker, the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Director of Chapters and Homebuilt Community Manager, will speak about government issues affecting sport aircraft owners and builders, including MOSAIC, task-based phase 1 flight testing, LODA, BasicMed and fuel issues.

Hands-on building projects in the Zenith factory are being planned once again, including the return of the “women’s only introduction to aircraft building” workshop class.

There also will be representation from more than a dozen vendors of products and services for Zenith customers, including avionics, engines, insurance, and more.

For more than 30 years Zenith Aircraft Company has been manufacturing “easy to build and fun to fly” aircraft kits designed by Chris Heintz, according to company officials. Under the leadership of Sebastien Heintz, Zenith Aircraft continues to be the number one brand of light sport aircraft in the United States (based on actual FAA registration numbers).

Zenith Aircraft produces kit aircraft for the DIY (do it yourself) sport aviation market, including the STOL CH 701 and STOL CH 750 models, as well as two-seat cross-country cruisers, the high-wing Zenith CH 750 Cruzer and the low-wing Zenith CH 650. The STOL CH 750 Super Duty, a larger short takeoff and landing (STOL) airplane with a rear jump seat, is the latest model from Zenith Aircraft.

For more information: ZenithAir.net