Competitor lineup for 2025 National Championship Air Races revealed

2022 Biplane Class Gold Champion Sam Swift in his Pitts S-1S Race 3 “Smokin Hot.” (Photo by Bradley Orr)

The National Championship Air Races (NCAR) has unveiled the official field of competitors for the 2025 debut in Roswell, New Mexico, taking flight Sept. 10-14.

This is the inaugural champion race in Roswell, moving from Reno after close to 60 years.

“Unveiling our race field is one of the most exciting moments leading up to race week,” said Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, producers of NCAR. “This lineup showcases the incredible dedication, passion, and spirit of our race teams and we can’t wait to welcome fans from around the world to Roswell to witness history in the making.”

The lineup is missing racers from the Unlimited and Sport classes, which pulled out of the 2025 races in late July and August, with officials citing logistical and operational concerns. Officials with both classes added they will continue discussions for a possible return to the 2026 races.

Meanwhile, those racing in Roswell include:

Biplane Class

#3: Sam Swift

#6: Rob Bennett

#8: Michael Langston

#13: Jeffrey Lo

#17: Andrew McVicker

#25: Tommy Suell

#66: Tom Marden

#314: Scott Prewitt

#411: Blake Prewitt

#831: Joshua Saddlemire

Formula 1 Class

#00: Chet Harris

#10: Mark McIntyre

#31: Joshua Watson

#52: Trent Woodworth

#57: Carl Robinson

#72: Dominic Cacolici

#79: Justin Phillipson

#81: Drew Keenan

#82: Andrew Mack

#85: Eric Dienst

Jet Class

PACE: Phillip Fogg / Rick Vandam (Alt.1) / Mike Steiger (Alt.2)

#1: Bob McCormack

#6: Bob McCormack

#8: David Sterling

#11: Jerry “Jive” Kerby

#16: Kevin Roll

#55: Nathan Harnagel

#61: Tammy Camilleri / Charles Camilleri (Alt.)

#84: Scott Gusakov

#90: Mark Davis

#100: Bill Culberson

STOL Class

#11: Rod Hewitt

#11: David Kerley

#22: Jeffrey Whiteley

#27: Harry Beaupre

#40: Patrick McInteer

#44: Steve Henry

#48: Eddie Sanches

#62: Austin Clemens

#75: Tony Sanches

#84: Aaron Greear

#85: Cathy Page

#96: Doug Tolbert

T-6 Class

PACE #21: Ben York

#5: Joey “Gordo” Sanders

#18: Lee Oman

#19: Michael Sisk

#43: Christopher LeFave

#50: Vitaly Pecherskyy

#66: Vic McMann

#90: Greg McNeely

Along with the races, the event will include air show acts, military and civilian displays, and a STEM Discovery Zone.

For more information: AirRace.org