Free aviation program for teens returns to Air Force museum

A student in the Introduction to Becoming a Pilot program at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force receives one-on-one instruction while practicing takeoff techniques in a flight simulator. (Photo Ty Greenlees/NMUSAF)

The free “Introduction to Becoming a Pilot” program returns in the fall of 2025 to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.

Designed for students ages 14-18, the interactive educational experience introduces teens to the fundamentals of flight. Students receive classroom instruction, practical exercises, and take the controls in a flight simulator — guided by volunteer instructors.

Intro to Pilot 101 is a six-session course that covers key flight principles, including taxiing, takeoff, navigation, and landing. Students who complete Intro to Pilot 101 are eligible to continue into Complex Aircraft 201, which explores more advanced aircraft systems and procedures.

Held at the museum in Dayton, Ohio, the program is open to students with a serious interest in aviation. No prior experience is necessary, but space is limited and registration is required in advance.

For more information: NationalMuseum.af.mil