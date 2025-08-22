New pilot watches for women debut

Abingdon Co. has introduced two new watches, the Amelia Rosette and Nadia Luna.
The Amelia Rosette (shown above) showcases a rosette-pink dial with polished silver accents while the Nadia Luna features a purple dial and silicone strap accented by silver details.
Features of the Amelia Rosette include:
- 40mm 316L Stainless Steel Case
- Sapphire Crystal
- Swiss Ronda 505.24H Quartz movement
- Water resistant up to 300 feet
- Bi-directional rotating E6B Flight Computer Slide Rule
- Date and time function
- SuperLuminova Hour and Hand Coatings for low light visibility
Nadia Luna features include:
- 35mm 316L Stainless Steel Case
- Sapphire Crystal
- Japanese TMI NH06 Automatic movement
- Water resistant up to 660 feet
- Bi-directional rotating compass
- Day/Date and time function
- SuperLuminova Hour and Hand Coatings for low light visibility
- Ruler markings in standard and metric systems along back of case and strap up to nine inches or 23 centimeters.
Available in limited quantities, the Amelia Rosette is priced at $550, while the Nadia Luna is $940.
For more information: AbingdonCo.com
Leave a Reply