New pilot watches for women debut

Abingdon Co. has introduced two new watches, the Amelia Rosette and Nadia Luna.

The Amelia Rosette (shown above) showcases a rosette-pink dial with polished silver accents while the Nadia Luna features a purple dial and silicone strap accented by silver details.

Features of the Amelia Rosette include:

40mm 316L Stainless Steel Case

Sapphire Crystal

Swiss Ronda 505.24H Quartz movement

Water resistant up to 300 feet

Bi-directional rotating E6B Flight Computer Slide Rule

Date and time function

SuperLuminova Hour and Hand Coatings for low light visibility

Nadia Luna features include:

35mm 316L Stainless Steel Case

Sapphire Crystal

Japanese TMI NH06 Automatic movement

Water resistant up to 660 feet

Bi-directional rotating compass

Day/Date and time function

SuperLuminova Hour and Hand Coatings for low light visibility

Ruler markings in standard and metric systems along back of case and strap up to nine inches or 23 centimeters.

Available in limited quantities, the Amelia Rosette is priced at $550, while the Nadia Luna is $940.

For more information: AbingdonCo.com