New pilot watches for women debut

Abingdon Co. has introduced two new watches, the Amelia Rosette and Nadia Luna.

The Amelia Rosette (shown above) showcases a rosette-pink dial with polished silver accents while the Nadia Luna features a purple dial and silicone strap accented by silver details.

Features of the Amelia Rosette include:

  • 40mm 316L Stainless Steel Case
  • Sapphire Crystal
  • Swiss Ronda 505.24H Quartz movement
  • Water resistant up to 300 feet
  • Bi-directional rotating E6B Flight Computer Slide Rule
  • Date and time function
  • SuperLuminova Hour and Hand Coatings for low light visibility

Nadia Luna features include:

  • 35mm 316L Stainless Steel Case
  • Sapphire Crystal
  • Japanese TMI NH06 Automatic movement
  • Water resistant up to 660 feet
  • Bi-directional rotating compass
  • Day/Date and time function
  • SuperLuminova Hour and Hand Coatings for low light visibility
  • Ruler markings in standard and metric systems along back of case and strap up to nine inches or 23 centimeters.

Available in limited quantities, the Amelia Rosette is priced at $550, while the Nadia Luna is $940.

For more information: AbingdonCo.com

