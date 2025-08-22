Picture of the Day: On top of Mount Shasta

Randy Sharp submitted this photo and note: “Flying back in my TB21 Socata from Medford, Oregon, after dropping off my brother-in-law when I saw this unusual cloud topping the peak of Mount Shasta in California. Headwind was > 30 knots at 10,500 feet. There was no turbulence, which was unusual for the winds aloft.”

