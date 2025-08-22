Unfamiliar airplane, narrow runway bad combination for pilot

The purpose of the flight was to ferry the Air Tractor AT-401, which the pilot had never flown.

During the takeoff roll on the narrow (10-foot wide) runway at the airport in Jamestown, North Dakota, he advanced the throttle slowly, which resulted in the airplane’s slow acceleration. As the end of the runway approached, he selected full throttle and the airplane lifted off the ground at a slow airspeed.

As the airplane climbed out of ground effect, the pilot did not increase airspeed adequately due, in part, to his concern of power lines off the end of the runway.

The airplane subsequently entered an aerodynamic stall and hit terrain, which substantially damaged the right wing.



The pilot likely did not maintain proper airspeed during initial climb, which resulted in the airplane exceeding its critical angle of attack and an aerodynamic stall. The pilot attributed his lack of familiarity with the airplane and the narrow runway as factors to the accident.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain proper airspeed after liftoff, which resulted in the airplane exceeding its critical angle of attack and an aerodynamic stall.

NTSB Identification: 192789

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This August 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.