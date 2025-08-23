Alpha Wingman unveils in-app messaging

Alpha Wingman has added in-app messaging to its Alpa Workforce platform.

The new feature allows maintenance managers to chat directly with technicians, share job details instantly, and keep all communications organized in one central hub — cutting down on delays and miscommunication that can cost time and money, according to company officials.

“This new feature adds a larger value proposition to our MRO providers utilizing mobile employees through our workforce management platform, Alpha Workforce,” said Alpha Wingman President Andy Nixon. “While living and breathing business aviation maintenance, we realized the crucial need for teams to effectively communicate, keep track of said communication, and the ability to keep the aircraft operators in tune with their maintenance events. “Our team will continue adding features soon, such as the ability to upload photos and documents, assigning a job to specific technicians, and allowing the technicians to easily clock on and off each task.”

Feartures of Alpha Workforce Messaging include:

Instant Technician Chat: Directly message any team member without leaving the dashboard.

Map-Integrated Communication: Share location-specific job updates and assignments in real time.

Centralized History: Keep all job-related messages in one place for easy reference.

Alpha Wingman, which connects aircraft owners, service providers, and maintenance teams through its digital platform, serves more than 5,000 aircraft and 900-plus service providers in 39 countries.

For more information: AlphaWingman.aero