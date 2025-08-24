EAA Halls of Fame Class of 2025 revealed

The late Rob Holland has been inducted into the International Aerobatic Club Hall of Fame.

Officials with the Experimental Aircraft Association Sport Aviation Halls of Fame have revealed the Class of 2025.

The five inductees represent a different area of aviation: Homebuilders, ultralights, the International Aerobatic Club, the Vintage Aircraft Association, and EAA Warbirds of America.

The 2025 inductees include:

EAA Homebuilders Hall of Fame: Vic Syracuse, writer and former chairman of the EAA Homebuilt Aircraft Council

International Aerobatic Club Hall of Fame: Rob Holland (posthumous), 13-time National Unlimited Aerobatic Champion and air show performer

Warbirds of America Hall of Fame: Darrel Berry, owner of BMT Aviation and a founding member of the Ridge Runner flight team

Vintage Aircraft Association Hall of Fame: Mark Holliday, chief pilot of the Vintage Aero Flying Museum

EAA Ultralights Hall of Fame: Dave Cronk, renowned ultralight designer and 1975 Hang Gliding World Champion.

The EAA Sport Aviation Halls of Fame were established to honor the outstanding achievements of men and women in aviation “who share the spirit of EAA and its community,” said EAA officials.

Inductees are selected by their peers, officials added.

EAA will honor the new inductees at a dinner ceremony on Nov. 12, 2025, in the Eagle Hangar of the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

For more information: EAA.org