Picture of the Day: Home sweet home

Guido Bouckaert submitted this photo and note: “An exhausted dove landed at the airport in Ostend, Belgium. It turned out the owner lived on the other side of the country. As an empty flight was due to fly to an airport near the dove owner’s home, the dove was taken along in a DA-62 to home sweet home.”

