This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I was approaching to land the Cessna 182 after calling 10 miles, 5 miles, and then 45° entry to left downwind for the runway. While on final approach I made multiple calls, including 2 mile final.

Shortly after this a G-IV declared he was departing after landing traffic.

It started to roll onto the runway while I was between 75-100 feet AGL. I radioed that I was short final and the G-IV pilot nonetheless declared he was departing.

This forced an unsafe go-around, with the G-IV on the roll directly underneath me as I tried to climb up before initiating a turn out.

The ATC audio recordings clearly show that this violation of landing aircraft right of way was INTENTIONAL. It was dangerous for both aircraft.

This was witnessed by several other aircraft, including Aircraft Z, which was doing pattern work. This was intentional, flagrant, and dangerous.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 2231945

