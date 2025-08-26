Portable power packs for pilots introduced

The Flight Gear Smart Battery Pack MAX.

Sporty’s has introduced two new portable power solutions designed specifically for pilots: The Flight Gear Smart Battery Pack and the Flight Gear Smart Battery Pack MAX.

With 27,600 mAh capacity and up to 140W output, the MAX is capable of charging an iPad Mini 4.5 times or powering a Starlink Mini for over two hours, according to Sporty’s officials.

Three charging ports (two USB-C, one USB-A) allow pilots to power multiple devices at once, and an LED display shows real-time power levels, battery health, temperature, and charging status.

Additional features include:

Pass-through charging to power devices while recharging the battery itself

Temperature control that pauses charging until safe operating conditions are restored

Advanced protection with built-in safeguards against overcharge, overheat, and short circuit.

Price: $99.95.

The smaller Flight Gear Smart Battery Pack, with 10,000 mAh capacity, also includes three charging ports, 55W total output for fast charging, and intelligent power management that adjusts to each device’s needs.

Price: $49.95.

Both battery packs were engineered specifically for aviation use and tested in real-world flight scenarios, according to Sporty’s officials.

“Pilots can expect zero interference, smart charging algorithms, and advanced thermal management for worry-free operation — even on long, cross-country flights,” they added.

For more information: Sportys.com