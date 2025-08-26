Refunds offered to air racing fans

(Photo by Joanne Murray)

The National Championship Air Races (NCAR), produced by the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA), will offer race fans refunds in light of the recent withdrawal of the Unlimited and Sport race classes from the 2025 inaugural races in Roswell, New Mexico, slated for Sept. 10-14.

The Unlimited class withdrew from the races in August, while the Sport class withdrew in July, with officials expressing “logistical and operational concerns” at the new venue.

All fans who have already purchased tickets will receive a 10% refund.

In addition, all ticket sales from this point forward will reflect a 10% discount in pricing.

Fans also may request a full refund or choose to defer their ticket to 2026.

Detailed instructions will be provided via email to all ticket holders, according to race officials.

“The withdrawal of these two classes is disappointing, but it is not the end of air racing — it is an unfortunate circumstance that we will deal with and work with them to resolve,” said Fred Telling, Chairman and CEO of the National Championship Air Races.

The 2025 races will showcase five race classes, air show performers, a STEM Discovery Zone, military and civilian static displays, and more, according to officials.

“RARA acknowledges the challenges of organizing an event of this magnitude in a new location but remains confident and steadfast in its mission to keep air racing alive,” officials continued.

The races moved to Roswell this year after nearly 60 years in Reno, after airport officials at the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority made the decision to sunset the event.

For more information: AirRace.org