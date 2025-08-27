Airpark homeowners buy S36

An aerial view of S36. (Photo courtesy Flying Acres Homeowners Association)

After a decades-long effort, the Flying Acres Homeowners Association (FAHA) has purchased Norman Grier Field (S36), a privately-owned public-use airport near Kent, Washington.

Originally known as Crest Airpark, the field has long been a base for general aviation in the Pacific Northwest and is home to the Flying Acres airpark, which now boasts 114 homes.

FAHA finalized the purchase on July 31, 2025, through New Crest Airpark, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary created by FAHA to purchase and manage the property on behalf of the airpark community.

This marks a historic milestone for FAHA and the homeowners whose lives have been intertwined with the airfield for generations, according to FAHA officials.

The story of S36 begins in the early 1960s, when Al and Virginia Knechtel built the airport and laid the foundation for what would become a vibrant aviation community. Following Al’s passing, Virginia married Stan Nesland, and together they developed and sold the surrounding residential lots — each granted an easement for airport access through 2025. In 1975, Norman Grier and Bill Lardent purchased the airport, with Grier later becoming sole owner.

FAHA was originally formed in 1992 as Crest AERO, with its express purpose being to secure permanent access to the airport for homeowners.

After years of negotiation, the association and the airport owner reached an agreement in 2008 that granted the association the right to buy the airport when it was put up for sale on or before Dec 31, 2025.

“Now, more than 30 years later, FAHA becomes the third steward of the airfield — bringing the story full circle and reaffirming the community’s strong commitment to preserving the airport’s future,” association officials noted.

According to FAHA officials, 93 of the 114 lot owners on the airpark reaffirmed their membership in the Flying Acres Homeowners Association by contributing equal amounts for the purchase of the airport.

According to the new owners, airpark operations will be run entirely by volunteers from the homeowner community for the time being. Right now those operations consist of selling avgas and renting tie-downs and hangars, aside from general airpark upkeep.

Independent flight instructors and a maintenance operation based at the airport also will continue to offer their services on the field.

As New Crest Airpark, LLC takes control of the airport, officials with the homeowners association say they have several improvement projects in mind, including runway and taxiway resurfacing, hangar upgrades, and general cleanup.

“We have to unfold these efforts gradually, guided by available resources and thoughtful planning, but we’re excited for the future of the airport now that all of the airport revenue is being invested in these priorities,” association officials said.

“For pilots, residents, and aviation enthusiasts alike, Norman Grier Field enters a new era — one rooted in community stewardship and shaped by the legacy of those who set it all in motion,” officials concluded.

