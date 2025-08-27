General Aviation News

Applications open for 2026 Women in Aviation scholarships

The 2026 Women in Aviation International (WAI) scholarship program is officially open.

According to association officials, there are more than 50 scholarships valued at more than $200,000 offered for flight training, engineering, maintenance, dispatch, and career advancement for individuals of all ages and at all stages of their aviation and aerospace career journey.

The 2026 scholarship cycle includes several new scholarships, WAI officials added.

Applicants are encouraged to check for new scholarships often and may apply for up to three scholarships each year.

The total amount of scholarships awarded by WAI since 1995 is more than $15 million. 

Scholarships will be awarded during the 37th  annual Women in Aviation International Conference in Dallas, Texas, from March 19-21, 2026.

To qualify for a scholarship, the applicant must be a current WAI member through March 30, 2026, or join as a new member by Oct. 1, 2025.

Applications must be submitted to WAI by Oct. 15, 2025, and winners will be notified by Dec. 15, 2025.

Details of each scholarship, application requirements, FAQs, plus tips for submitting a winning application can be found at  WAI.org/Scholarships

