Piper hits truck during forced landing

The pilot reported that, after flying for about four hours, the Piper PA-28-180’s engine began to surge.

Concerned about fuel, he switched to the other fuel tank and turned toward a highway for a potential emergency landing.

While descending, the engine experienced surges again and then sputtered, followed by a complete loss of engine power. The pilot noticed that both fuel tank gauges were showing empty.

While maneuvering over a highway near Ritchfield, Utah, for a forced landing, the airplane’s right wingtip collided with a semi-truck, causing the airplane to strike the highway and veer off into a median.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s improper preflight planning that resulted in the loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: 192830

This August 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.