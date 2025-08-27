Savvy Aviation unveils AI-powered aircraft anomaly detection tool

Savvy Aviation has launched GADFly, an anomaly detection tool that leverages artificial intelligence to support Savvy’s human-led aircraft diagnostics.

The new capability is designed to help Savvy’s analysts identify unusual engine behavior more quickly and precisely, according to company officials.

GADFly is currently in use on normally-aspirated Cirrus SR22 aircraft, where it screens every flight and flags anomalies in engine and performance data for further review.

Every flight flagged by GADFly is reviewed by Savvy’s team of analysts before any findings are shared with aircraft owners, officials added.

“About 15,000 new flights are uploaded to the Savvy platform every week,” said Savvy’s founder and CEO Mike Busch, “so obviously we can’t look at all of them. In the past, our analysts only looked at flights that our clients asked us to review. Now with GADFly, we can look at every flight that the AI suggests we look at, and alert clients to issues they didn’t know they had.”

“This is not a ‘set it and forget it’ AI,” added Joe Godfrey, Director of Analysis at Savvy Aviation. “GADFly gives us a heads-up, but our experienced A&Ps are still in the loop. It’s a powerful tool in our diagnostic toolkit to help keep our clients flying safely.”

Savvy is developing GADFly for additional aircraft models, company officials noted.

For more information: SavvyAviation.com