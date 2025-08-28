General Aviation News

ATP Knowledge Test and Checkride Prep Course released

Sporty’s has released a new Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) Test Prep and Checkride Course.

Designed specifically for ATP multiengine applicants, the all-digital course was built in partnership with Aviation Supplies and Academics (ASA). It incorporates ATP Prepware into Sporty’s learning system, including detailed explanations, categorized learning modules, unlimited practice tests, and performance tracking to help pilots focus their study efforts, according to Sporty’s officials.

Test prep features include smart study sessions that target weak areas, custom quizzes by category or missed questions, flashcard mode, and more.

To prepare for the oral portion of the practical test, students also gain access to ChatDPE, Sporty’s AI-powered virtual examiner. This interactive feature simulates real-world check ride questions and provides immediate feedback to help pilots build confidence and refine their knowledge.

Additional highlights include:

  • Scenario-based questions, modeled after real-world airline operations
  • ASA’s Pilot’s Manual: Airline Transport Pilot, fully integrated
  • Lifetime access across multiple platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, or any web browser

Price: $199.99.

For more information: Sportys.com

