This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

My student and I were flying into Pierce County Airport/Thun Field (KPLU) in Puyallup, Washington. We were approaching from the east. We flew over the airport at 2,000 feet, 500 feet above pattern altitude for Runway 35.

We continued west until we got near the McChord Field Airport (Joint Base Lewis-McChord) (KTCM) airspace near Tacoma before we made our turn back inbound.

We made our position calls 5 miles out, crossing over the top of the airport, and then entering the downwind.

We were aware of the aircraft following behind us. They informed the CTAF frequency that they would be crossing over the top of the airport and then making a turn back inbound to enter the downwind. It sounded like they were doing the exact same thing we were doing.

As we made our turn back inbound I was looking for the aircraft following us. ADS-B was showing they were 500 feet above us as expected.

As we approached the downwind neither my student or I had eyes on the plane. I glanced at ADS-B again to see that they were practically right on top of us.

I quickly looked up only for my student to say, “Did you see that?”

The plane following us had descended to pattern altitude prior to turning back inbound and was actually at pattern altitude when they crossed the downwind. They made an extremely tight 270° turn to enter the downwind behind us.

My student saw the plane. I never saw it. My student estimates the plane was roughly 50 feet from us. I don’t believe the other plane ever saw us.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 2230867

When you click on the link it will take you to the ASRS Online Database. Click on Report Number and put the ACN in the search box, then click Search. On that page, click on “view only the 1 most recent report.”