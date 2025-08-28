Picture of the Day: Ginger’s Perfect Day

Tom Martin submitted this photo and note: “Perfect summer days in the Pacific Northwest are best spent flying to small airfields in remote locations. On this day we flew “Ginger,” a 1973 Cessna Skyhawk 172M, to W10. Whiskey Ten, as it’s known to local pilots, is a tight strip nestled inside a forest on Whidbey Island near Langley, Washington. This aviation paradise is close to Seattle but feels like another world. There are bicycles available for rides into town, and a wonderful bakery coffee shop on the field for a quick bite before the next flight. Taking off from W10 is best done to the south and the trees make every departure exciting.”

