Registration for the 2025 ARC Air Derby opens Sept. 1

Registration for the Air Race Classic (ARC) 2025 ARC Air Derby opens Sept. 1.

The Derby is a one-day aviation event designed to challenge pilots on precision, planning, and navigation. The event offers pilots the opportunity to select their own route and flight day, providing flexibility to work around their schedules and weather conditions. Flights for this year’s Derby may take place from Oct. 1-14.

Winners will be announced a few days later at a virtual banquet, according to race officials.

Unlike traditional races, the ARC Air Derby focuses on accuracy rather than speed, officials noted.

Pilots and copilots team up to create personalized cross-country routes that follow the ARC Air Derby rules. These routes have five unique legs, each at least 65 nautical miles long, including a mandatory “must land” airport that adds strategic complexity. Teams estimate the time for each leg and aim to complete the course as close to those estimates as possible, flying entirely under Visual Flight Rules (VFR).

To participate, pilots must register as part of a team of at least two people, including a pilot and co-pilot. The pilot or copilot must be female, but male pilots and additional team members are welcome if they meet registration requirements.

Pilots need at least a sport pilot certificate or higher and must have a minimum of 50 hours of Pilot-in-Command (PIC) time in the category and class of the airplane they plan to fly.

Student pilots can also take part and may act as pilot in command if they have the necessary endorsements and are under the direct supervision of a certified flight Instructor.

Eligible airplanes must weigh less than 12,500 pounds and have the range to complete the minimum 65-nautical-mile legs without refueling. Both certified and experimental airplanes are allowed. Required documentation for airplanes includes current registration, proof of annual or condition inspection, and liability insurance listing Air Race Classic, Inc. as an additional insured. Airplane substitutions are permitted only until Sept. 26, 2025.

Registration fees for the Derby are $200 per team, covering both pilot and co-pilot, with an additional $50 for each extra team member. Participation is limited to 99 teams.

All registrations, fees, and supporting documents must be submitted and accepted by 12 p.m. EDT on Sept. 26, 2025.

For more information: Derby.AirRaceClassic.org