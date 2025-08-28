STEM Flights releases free aviation lesson plans for classrooms

Smokehouse Pilots Club founder Gabe Muller flies a STEM Flights student in Virginia.



STEM Flights, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring the next generation of aviators and aerospace professionals, has released a series of free lesson plans for middle school and high school classrooms.

The lesson plans, designed specifically for grades 6 through 12, are simple for teachers to use, even for those with no aviation background, and are designed to be flexible enough to fit into a single class period, after-school program, or as part of a broader STEM curriculum, according to STEM Flights officials.

Why This Matters to Pilots

Volunteer pilots across the country know that the spark of aviation often starts with curiosity in the classroom, officials said, noting the new lesson plans give teachers the tools to bring aviation into schools, creating a natural pipeline of interest that can lead students to the cockpit.

“Pilots tell us all the time that they wish they had more ways to share aviation with young people,” said Carley Walker, Director of Development at STEM Flights. “These lesson plans give educators a free resource to introduce students to flight. For pilots, it means the next generation is already curious and better prepared when they step into a cockpit for their first discovery flight.”

Retired Brigadier General Dave Brubaker, who started STEM Flights, does a preflight with a student.

The lesson plans align with Next Generation Science Standards and cover a range of aviation and STEM topics, including:

Principles of flight and aerodynamics

Weather and its impact on aviation

Navigation and flight planning basics

Careers in aviation and aerospace.

STEM Flights hopes that students will be inspired to take the next step: Signing up for a free STEM Flight mission with a local volunteer pilot mentor through the STEM Flights program.

These flights connect what students learn in the classroom to real world aviation, guided by a mentor who can share his or her passion for aviation as well as give career advice and offer connections at the local airport, officials explained.

How Pilots Can Help

For general aviation pilots, these resources represent an opportunity to connect aviation with local schools.

By sharing the STEM Flights lesson plan link with educators or volunteering as a classroom guest speaker, pilots can play a direct role in inspiring tomorrow’s aviators, STEM Flights officials said.

Download the lesson plans at STEMFlights.org/Lesson-Plans