A rare air show in the Aloha state

The Blue Angels perform the Diamond Dirty Loop maneuver at the Kaneohe Bay Airshow.

As a frequent visitor to Hawaii, it is extra fun to travel there to cover an air show, like the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow.

Air shows don’t happen here often, the last one being in 2022, so a good turnout is fairly certain. More than 100,000 people were expected to attend over the weekend of Aug. 9-10, and it seemed like every single one of them was in line ahead of us as we endured two hours in the security screening line to get in.

Any shade is welcome as air show fans found spots under the wing of this King Air. Hawaii Life Flight operates this aircraft, along with a helicopter, to provide medical transport service in the Islands.

Once again, the show was held at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on the island of Oahu, a perfect way to mark the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

For mainland air show fans who see the Blue Angels more than once a season, consider that this was only their eighth appearance in Hawaii over the last 43 years.

A U.S. Coast Guard HC-130J Super Hercules makes a low pass over the flightline.

Pre-show festivities started with skydivers from the US Special Operations Command’s Para-Commandos parachute team delivering flags to show center.

A Marine demo of the MV-22 Osprey was next, showcasing the capabilities of this versatile aircraft.

A U.S. Coast Guard rescue demo was conducted with a Barbers Point-based HC-130 Super Hercules teaming up with an MH-65 Dolphin.

The Marine Corps performed an assault demonstration of how to secure a hostile area using a pair of MV-22 Ospreys to rapidly deliver their ground teams.

This MV-22 Osprey features custom tail art commissioned for a deployment to Australia. The art depicts a pair of surfers watching two Ospreys flying over the ocean, highlighting the aircraft’s time in the Pacific region during its deployment.

An F-22 went aloft to provide air cover, punctuated with pyro charges detonated during strafing runs while two MH-60 Seahawks secured the landing zone.

Twice during the day, a SNJ-5 Texan operated by Pearl Harbor Warbirds took to the air for several fly-bys.

A SNJ-5 Texan flies past the crowd. Operated by Pearl Harbor Warbirds, this is the only World War II warbird in Hawaii that flies regularly.

Compared to mainland air shows, airworthy warbirds and aerobatic performers are rarity in Hawaii.

One surprise was seeing a bright yellow gyroplane take to the sky for a flight demonstration. Flown by local pilot Jay Eisenberg, this diminutive craft is normally based at Dillingham Field for sightseeing flights.

Jay Eisenberg pilots his MTOclassic gyroplane during his flight demonstration. This German design can cruise at 60 kts for three hours. How many of us remember 007 and “Little Nellie”?

At one point during the show schedule, something rather memorable took place. The Isle of Maui Pipe Band, replete with tartan kilts, trooped out onto the flight line to perform a selection of bagpipe music. Even better was their rendition of Top Gun movie music, definitely not a sight to be forgotten anytime soon.

Pipers in paradise: The Isle of Maui Pipe Band performs at the Kaneohe Bay Airshow — a memorable first in my air show experiences.

Two sizable flight demonstrations took place, one from the Air Force’s KC-135 Demo Team and another with a Louisiana-based B-52 Stratofortress that made the long commute to perform at the show.

The venerable Boeing KC-135 Stratotankers have been in service since 1957 and many will eventually be replaced by the Boeing 767-based KC-46 Pegasus. The last KC-135 was delivered to the Air Force in 1965.

This Boeing B-52H Stratofortress, named “Destination Unknown,” is based in Louisiana. The Air Force plans for the B-52 to remain in service into the 2050s.

Not to be outdone, the Marines performed their own refueling demo with a tanker-configured KC-130 Hercules leading a pair of MV-22 Ospreys past show center.

Taking care of their own, a Marine KC-130J Super Hercules tanker is ready to provide fuel to a Marine MV-22 Osprey. The Marine Corps has fully transitioned to the KC-130J and retired its entire fleet of KC-130T aircraft.

F-22 Demo Team pilot Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau borrowed a Hawaii-based F-22 Raptor to conduct a dynamic, vapor-filled demonstration that highlighted the improbable agility of this fifth-generation stealth fighter.

Almost but not quite: Captain Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau takes his Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor transonic during a high speed pass, with vapor forming behind the shock waves.

The Blue Angels’ support aircraft, the C-130J “Fat Albert,” performed its always-popular demonstration of the C-130’s short takeoff and landing capabilities.

Old Glory and Fat Albert, an air show tradition. This C-130J Super Hercules was acquired from the Royal Air Force in 2019, saving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps approximately $50 million.

The Blues then put on a great show as expected, wielding their F/A-18 Super Hornets with skill and precision with the nearby Ko’olau mountains providing a tropical backdrop for the maneuvers.

The Blue Angels execute their trademark diamond takeoff as they begin their headliner performance at the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Airshow.

I was disappointed to see only a small number of civilian aircraft displayed on the tarmac alongside the military ones. There was Hawaiian Airlines own 1929 Bellanca, a Civil Air Patrol 182 Skylane, and a Hawaii Life Flight King Air.

This 1929 Bellanca Pacemaker was originally procured by Inter-Island Airways, a predecessor to Hawaiian Airlines. Not many airlines can make the claim of still owning and flying their first airplane.

A Civil Air Patrol Skyhawk on static display. The Hawaii Wing of CAP operates nine aircraft and one glider from airports on four islands.

The backdrop for the static displays was a Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 wearing a Lilo and Stitch special livery, and a C-17 Globemaster III from Hickam Air Force Base.

Hawaiian Airlines collaborated with Disney to promote the live-action film Lilo & Stitch, and three of its aircraft, including this Airbus A330-200, feature special liveries. This particular A330 is also used to transport the Las Vegas Raiders for their road games.

This C-17 Globemaster III visited from Hickam Air Force Base, on the other side of the island. Eight of these cargo aircraft are stationed here in Hawaii.

All in all, U.S. Marine Corps did a good job putting on this event, especially the traffic. Chances are good this show will return again soon and plenty of island air show fans will be there to show support for our service members.

For more information: KaneoheBayAirshow.com